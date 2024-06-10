Macron dissolves French parliament amid his party’s loss in European Parliament

On Sunday, 9 June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he was dissolving the country's parliament, the National Assembly, and calling early parliamentary elections.

This is reported by Le Figaro, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Macron took this step against the backdrop of the European Parliament elections. According to exit polls, Marine Le Pen's far-right "National Rally" party won in France with almost 32% of the vote. In turn, the pro-presidential party "Renaissance" came in second place with a result of about 16%.

"I cannot pretend that nothing has happened... That is why, following the consultations provided for in Article 12 of our Constitution, I have decided to give you the choice of our parliamentary future by vote once again," Macron said.

The French President, commenting on the preliminary results of the European Parliament elections, said that this result "is not good for the parties that defend Europe". He also added that the far right is gaining popularity across the European continent.

French media report that the first round of the National Assembly elections will take place on 30 June, and the second round on 7 July.

On Sunday, 9 June, elections to the European Parliament were held in 20 European countries.

