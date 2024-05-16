Ukraine must regain control of all its territories, including the Crimean peninsula, which has been under occupation for more than 10 years. And NATO countries should help Ukraine win.

This was stated by Karen Melchior, a member of the European Parliament from Denmark, a member of the Committee on Legal Affairs, in a commentary to Guildhall, Censor.NET reports.

"I'm not sure if there was any declaration of NATO countries that says in the right terms that the goal (of the North Atlantic Alliance - ed.) is the victory of Ukraine, and where the definition of Ukrainian victory was given. Ukraine must decide for itself what victory is," the MEP said.

"For me, Ukraine's victory is the return of control over its territories, including Crimea. Crimea has been under occupation for more than 10 years, and it is terrible for Ukrainians living there to be under occupation for so long. We must support Ukraine's victory," the Danish politician summarized.

It is worth noting that the former commander of the US forces in Europe, retired General Ben Hodges, said that the leading Western countries are not currently trying to help Ukraine defeat Russia, which should change. The West should declare Ukraine's victory as its strategic goal.