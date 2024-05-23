Von der Leyen: Putin’s far-right friends want to destroy Europe

In the new convocation of the European Parliament, after the elections in June, democratic political parties must cooperate to prevent far-right parties from destroying the European project.

This was stated today during the Eurovision Debate 2024 debate among the candidates for the post of head of the European Commission, which took place with the participation of representatives of leading European political parties, by Ursula von der Leyen, who spoke at the event as a candidate from the European People's Party, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It is very important to establish clear principles with which MEPs we would like to cooperate. There are three criteria for this. First, they (political forces - Ed.) must be pro-European. Second, they must be pro-Ukrainian, which means anti-Putin. And third, they must stand for the rule of law," von der Leyen emphasized.

She noted that all the leading political forces in Europe participating in these elections are aware that the structure and capacity of the new European Parliament will depend on the process of forming political groups and inter-party associations.

"If you look, for example, at such forces as the Rassemblement National (France - Ed.), or AFD (Alternative für Deutschland) in Germany, Vzrazhdane (Bulgaria - Ed.) or Konfederacja in Poland, they all have different names and different principles. But they all have one thing in common: they are all friends of Putin and they want to destroy our Europe. We will not allow this to happen," the EPP "leading candidate" emphasized.

As a reminder, elections to the European Parliament will be held in all EU countries on June 6-9, 2024.