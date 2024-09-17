Kamikaze drone successfully attacks enemy Zala drone. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 77th SAB shot down a Russian Zala drone using a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"Another Russian Zala won't adjust the Lancet or GAB. The target was destroyed by the soldiers of Rubak's unit of the 77th Airmobile Brigade. You can see how it was lying there afterwards," the commentary to the post reads.

