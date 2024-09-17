ENG
Ground-based self-guided kamikaze drone equipped with anti-tank mine destroys enemy armoured vehicle. VIDEO

A ground-based self-guided kamikaze drone equipped with an anti-tank mine destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"Ukrainian mine-hunter in action. A ground-based anti-tank self-guided kamikaze drone effectively destroys enemy armoured vehicles. The video is by the soldiers of the 3rd Battalion of the 'Svoboda' Task Force of the 'Rubizh' Brigade," he said in a commentary to the video.

