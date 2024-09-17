"Dragon" drone burns down forest belt with occupiers. VIDEO

The operator of the drone equipped with a thermite charge successfully worked over the occupiers' positions.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the dragon drone's combat operation was posted on social media.

"Footage of the use of the "Zmiy Horynych" - a drone with a termite mixture, over a forest plantation with the positions of the Russian occupiers. The pilots of the UAV strike unit of the National Guard of Ukraine are working," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

