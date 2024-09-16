Occupier lost his head after Ukrainian drone drop. VIDEO 18+

A drone operator from the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated an occupier near the village of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldier made two drops. The explosion after the second attack blew off the Russian's head.

Warning: not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

