Russian man runs in vain through forest belt, trying to avoid kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

At night, a kamikaze drone operator of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade drove to death an occupier hiding in a forest belt.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the nighttime race between the drone and the occupier was posted on social media.

