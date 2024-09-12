Russian man runs in vain through forest belt, trying to avoid kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO
At night, a kamikaze drone operator of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade drove to death an occupier hiding in a forest belt.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the nighttime race between the drone and the occupier was posted on social media.
