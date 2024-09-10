ENG
Wounded occupier screams in pain after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone caught the occupiers in the middle of the road and wounded one of them.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the UAV attack was posted on social media. The drone strike was filmed by one of the occupiers. The video shows an enemy truck and a car standing on the road. A moment later, one of the occupiers noticed the drone and started shooting with a machine gun. However, the shots were not accurate and the kamikaze drone falls and explodes, injuring one of the Russians.

