Wounded occupier screams in pain after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone caught the occupiers in the middle of the road and wounded one of them.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the UAV attack was posted on social media. The drone strike was filmed by one of the occupiers. The video shows an enemy truck and a car standing on the road. A moment later, one of the occupiers noticed the drone and started shooting with a machine gun. However, the shots were not accurate and the kamikaze drone falls and explodes, injuring one of the Russians.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password