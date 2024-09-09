Soldiers of 225th SAB captured occupier in Kursk direction: "My entire platoon was killed, no one left". VIDEO

The soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion replenished the exchange fund in the Kursk direction and captured the invader.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

"We talked to a captured Kazakh who went to kill people for money. We often meet people who think that they can sit in the rear, earn money, and everything will be fine. But when they get into the Russian military system and face reality, everything falls into place," the publication added.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation is announced in three settlements of Shostka district in Sumy region