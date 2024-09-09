Soldiers of 225th SAB captured occupier in Kursk direction: "My entire platoon was killed, no one left". VIDEO
The soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion replenished the exchange fund in the Kursk direction and captured the invader.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
"We talked to a captured Kazakh who went to kill people for money. We often meet people who think that they can sit in the rear, earn money, and everything will be fine. But when they get into the Russian military system and face reality, everything falls into place," the publication added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password