The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had not received any requests from residents of the Sudzha district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation to evacuate.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"To be honest, this is the first time I've heard about this. How was it (the appeal - Ed.) sent? We did not see it, unfortunately, we did not receive anything about it," he said.

Russian media reported earlier that last week, residents of Sudzha district published a list with the names of relatives and friends who remained in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces. The list includes 186 people, including 7 minors.

Earlier, Ukraine appealed to the UN and the Red Cross to join the humanitarian response in the Kursk region.

On 10 September, Russian troops began counterattacks in the Kursk region. Over the course of two days, on 10 and 11 September, they captured several settlements northeast and south of Korenevo.