Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv in Sumy region with KABs: two wounded. PHOTOS

Today, on 17 September, Russian invaders dropped guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv, wounding a father and son.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on 17 September 2024, at about 10:00 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, three guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv, Shostka district.

As a result of the enemy attack, a father and son, aged 64 and 34, were wounded.

At least 20 private households were also damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

See more: Consequences of RF strike on Hlukhiv in Sumy region: educational institutions, houses are damaged, woman is wounded. PHOTOS











