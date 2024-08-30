Consequences of RF strike on Hlukhiv in Sumy region: educational institutions, houses are damaged, woman is wounded. PHOTOS
On 30 August, the Russian invaders hit the civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv in Sumy region with 6 GABs. Three educational institutions were damaged, and a 77-year-old woman was wounded.
This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, on 30 August 2024, at about 04:30 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped six GABs on the civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv, Shostka district, according to preliminary data.
A 77-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the occupiers' attack.
Three educational institutions, four apartment buildings, a local enterprise, a shop, two institutions and vehicles were also damaged.
