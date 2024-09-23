There will be no power outages tomorrow. It is better to use powerful electrical appliances in daytime, - Ukrenergo

No measures to limit electricity consumption in Ukraine are planned for tomorrow, September 24.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"It is better to use powerful electrical appliances in the daytime - from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Please consume electricity sparingly from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm," Ukrenergo urged.

As reported, earlier experts interviewed by the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said that power outages in Ukraine in winter would last from 4 to 18 hours daily.

Earlier, DTEK CEO Dmytro Sakharuk said that there is a possibility of blackouts in Ukraine, but it is low, and the duration of controlled outages will depend on the nature of the damage and the time for recovery.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it is currently incorrect to predict how many hours there will be blackouts in winter or whether there will be any blackouts at all.