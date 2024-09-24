ENG
No power outages on Wednesday - Ukrenergo

No electricity consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, 25 September.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"Please consume electricity sparingly from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. If possible, postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to daytime hours - from 10:00 to 4:00 pm," the statement said.

Earlier, DTEK CEO Dmytro Sakharuk said that there is a possibility of blackout in Ukraine, but it is low, and the duration of controlled outages will depend on the nature of the damage and the time for recovery.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it was currently incorrect to predict how many hours there would be no power in winter or whether there would be any blackouts at all.

