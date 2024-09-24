Ukraine starts importing potatoes from Europe

In September 2024, Ukraine started importing potatoes from Poland and Lithuania due to a sharp rise in domestic prices.

According to customs statistics, from September 1 to 23, 2024, the first three trucks of potatoes were imported to Ukraine, according to analysts of the EastFruit project.

In particular, 22 tons of potatoes worth $10.56 thousand came from Lithuania, and another 42 tons worth $20.16 from Poland.

According to the State Customs Service (SCS), in the period from January to August 2024, Ukraine imported 15.36 thousand tons of potatoes worth $9.32 million, while potato exports during this period amounted to only 760 tons worth $215 thousand.

"Imports of potatoes have begun due to the increased demand for food potatoes among local wholesalers and retailers, as well as speculation about a potential shortage of quality potatoes this season," the project analysts say.

Thus, potato prices in Ukraine are currently growing rapidly due to high demand for food potatoes, which is further fueled by rumors of a shortage of quality potatoes this season. The poor harvest in 2024 also contributed to higher prices and increased demand for potato imports.

EastFruit experts note that the main reasons for potato imports were the growth in demand due to the needs of the army, population migration, and the reduction of local production in Ukraine. The shortage of domestic production and high demand for potatoes contributed to a significant increase in imports.

As reported, a poor harvest and rising prices could lead to a disruption of potato supplies under contracts for the food supply of the Armed Forces.

