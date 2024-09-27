Electricity will not be cut off on Saturday. "Ukrenergo urged to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, no measures to restrict electricity consumption in Ukraine are planned.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"Please use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime hours - from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.," Ukrenergo urged.

Earlier, DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said that there is a possibility of blackouts in Ukraine, but it is low, and the duration of controlled outages will depend on the nature of the damage and the time for recovery.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it is currently incorrect to predict how many hours there will be blackouts in winter or whether there will be any blackouts at all.