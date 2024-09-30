Soldiers of 3rd SAB show assault on enemy positions and capture Russian soldier in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade showed a video of the assault on the occupiers' positions in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the fighters' telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military captured the trenches and removed the enemy's radio from the eliminated occupier. Also, during the mopping up, a Russian was found who asked not to be killed, and our fighters took him prisoner, so the occupier told us everything about his personnel.

Enemy shelling is heard in the plantation, and the assaultmen are moving forward with a fight. The 3rd company of the 1st mechanized battalion is firing back," the military added.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Putin’s nuclear threats should not deter NATO from helping Ukraine