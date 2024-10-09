"Logistics Operator" carried out first procurement of food under framework agreements

The State Enterprise "State Logistics Operator" (DOT) of the Ministry of Defense has made the first purchases of food under framework agreements and signed two contracts for the purchase of food for the military.

This was reported by the press service of the DOT.

From now on, food for the military will be supplied by Adeline in Rivne region and Trade Granite Invest in Lviv region.

The contracts and food catalogs are available at the link.

It is noted that the framework agreements allow pre-qualified bidders to quickly sign contracts with the State Logistics Operator. This speeds up deliveries and helps ensure continuity of the process.

The DOT emphasized that this tool will be used in cases where it is necessary to quickly сontinue supplies in any of the regions. To conduct framework agreements, the DOT uses a ready-made tool from Prozorro, which has certain features for publishing information during martial law.

As reported, the Ministry of Defense plans to merge its procurement agencies - the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) - into one enterprise.