ATACMS cluster missile hit training ground with personnel of Russian Armed Forces in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
A Russian training site was discovered and destroyed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed enemy personnel at the training ground with a strike, probably by an ATACMS missile.
A video of the combat work of our defenders was posted on a social network, Censor.NET reports.
