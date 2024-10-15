Border guards planted about 30 mines, on which two IFVs and enemy tank blew up. VIDEO

On the eve of the enemy's massive offensive in the Kupiansk direction, sappers of the 4th Border Command Post of Rapid Response Unit planted about 30 mines, on which two IFVs and an enemy tank later blew up.

According to the border guards, this success thwarted the enemy's plans and prevented them from advancing to Ukrainian positions.

The video of the combat work was published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

