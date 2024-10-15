National Police fighters together with comrades in arms eliminate landing personnel of enemy assaultmen in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the village of Mykhailivka, Donetsk region, soldiers of the "Tsunami" regiment of the "Rage" National Police Brigade, together with their comrades in arms from adjacent units, stopped the occupiers' assault on the positions of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

While the adjacent units were destroying enemy equipment, kamikaze drone operators and artillerymen of the "Tsunami" regiment eliminated landing personnel of enemy assaultmen, Censor.NET reports.

