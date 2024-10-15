National Guard repels enemy attack and destroys three IFVs in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv direction, soldiers of the 3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan" named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled an enemy assault.

The Russians once again tried to advance to Ukrainian positions. The Spartan soldiers fired on the enemy with artillery, attack drones, and collective weapons. The Russian assault was short and predictably unsuccessful.

The enemy suffered losses in wounded and killed, and three IFVs were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

