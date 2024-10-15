ENG
Border guards eliminate enemy mortar crew and destroy enemy truck. VIDEO

Border guards destroyed an enemy mortar crew and an enemy truck. The occupiers attacked Ukrainian positions with a mortar in the northern direction and tried to escape. But the border guards eliminated the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

