Border guards destroy enemy D-20 howitzer and attack occupiers’ hideouts in Volchansk. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Hart" brigade destroyed an enemy D-20 howitzer in the Vovchansk direction. The soldiers also used drones and mortars to strike at enemy hideouts.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.
