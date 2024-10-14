We all have responsibility to put end to war in Ukraine, - Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel called on world powers, especially China, to use their influence to promote peace.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

During the 28th international conference "Forum 2000", he mentioned the events in Ukraine, calling them "terrible and unjust".

"The continuation of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine leads to a further increase in human rights violations, as it is a source of inspiration for those who do not respect others. Even as we speak, Ukraine is suffering from targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure, including power and heating systems. We all have a responsibility to put an end to this decline in international standards," the Czech leader stressed.

Pavel also called on the world's great powers, and "especially China, to use their influence to promote peace."

