ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10504 visitors online
News War
1 664 1

Russia attacks car in Kherson region: Two women killed, man wounded

Рашисти атакували авто на Херсонщині: Загинули 2 жінки, поранено чоловіка

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone near Havrylivka in the Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, two women, aged 72 and 56, sustained life-threatening injuries," he said.

A 46-year-old car driver was also wounded.

Watch more: Russian films destroyed and robbed "Azovstal": "Footage for horror or apocalypse movie". VIDEO

Author: 

shoot out (13448) Khersonska region (2118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 