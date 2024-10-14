Russia attacks car in Kherson region: Two women killed, man wounded
Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone near Havrylivka in the Kherson region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"Unfortunately, two women, aged 72 and 56, sustained life-threatening injuries," he said.
A 46-year-old car driver was also wounded.
