Russia attacks car in Kherson region: Two women killed, man wounded

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone near Havrylivka in the Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, two women, aged 72 and 56, sustained life-threatening injuries," he said.

A 46-year-old car driver was also wounded.

