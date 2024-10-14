Russian films destroyed and robbed "Azovstal": "Footage for horror or apocalypse movie". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier filming the destroyed and robbed Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made from the top of a blast furnace that went out.

"This is what Azovstal looks like now - a fortress that the Ukrainian military defended for 86 days. The steel plant was the last line of defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, becoming a symbol of the struggle of the entire country. Today, the metallurgical giant has been completely destroyed, everything has been stolen and mutilated, as the Russian plague knows only how to destroy," the commentary to the publication reads.

Read more: 13 Azovstal defenders returned from Russian captivity - Coordination Headquarters