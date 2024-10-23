Ukrainian soldier eliminates three occupiers during attack on enemy position. VIDEO
A Ukrainian stormtrooper killed three occupiers in close combat while clearing a Russian position in Siversk sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle with the invaders was posted on social media.
