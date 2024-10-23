ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5694 visitors online
News War
17 002 14

Ukrainian soldier eliminates three occupiers during attack on enemy position. VIDEO

A Ukrainian stormtrooper killed three occupiers in close combat while clearing a Russian position in Siversk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle with the invaders was posted on social media.

Watch more: Marines from 36th Brigade attacking Russian positions in Kursk region: "These are not ours. These are f#ckers. F#cking equipment. Fire!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9346) elimination (5284) battles (162)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 