Oleh Makarov, MP of "Voice" party, dies

MP of the "Voice" party Oleh Makarov has died.

This was reported by the press service of the parliament, Censor.NET informs.

"The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, its Secretariat and people's deputies of Ukraine were deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Oleh Makarov, a people's deputy of Ukraine of the ninth convocation," the statement said.

Oleh Makarov was the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, a member of the Ethics Commission of the "Ukrainian Lawyers Association".

Makarov was elected to the Verkhovna Rada in the 2019 elections from the "Voice" party. He was 59 years old.

