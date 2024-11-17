Consequences of Russian attack: heat supply is cut off in Burshtyn

Heat supply in Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, was cut off due to shelling by the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Water Supply Company Svitlana Onyshchuk.

"Due to one of the most massive attacks in recent months, which the aggressor country carried out this Sunday morning, the power system was damaged. Blackout schedules have been introduced in some areas," the statement said.

Currently, there are no power outages in the region. However, the heating supply in Burshtyn has been suspended due to the shelling.

"To help people keep warm and charge their mobile devices, 10 invincibility points are operating in the city," said the head of the military administration.

As a reminder, today Russian troops attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region during a massive shelling of Ukrainian territory. A critical infrastructure facility was hit.

Read more: Ukraine has started season of gas extraction from underground storage facilities