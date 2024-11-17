Scholz: Putin’s views on war in Ukraine have not changed

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his conversation with Vladimir Putin showed that the Russian dictator's views on the war in Ukraine have not changed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

Scholz said that the call to Putin was necessary to dispel any illusions that he might have harbored that the West was going to abandon its support for Ukraine.

The chancellor added that with Donald Trump's imminent return to the US presidency, it would also be bad if Washington maintained regular contact with Putin, which no European leader would.

According to Scholz, the conversation with Putin was "very detailed," but at the same time it became clear that little had changed in the Russian president's views on the war.

"And this is not good news," he told reporters.

As a reminder, on November 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on the phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years.