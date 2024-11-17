Throughout day, Russians shelled and attacked Kherson with drones: three people were killed and nine others wounded (updated)

Throughout the day on November 17, Russians dropped drones on different districts of Kherson. The attacks killed one person and injured four others. A bus was also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.

A bus serving route 20 came under enemy fire in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. Shrapnel damaged 2 windows. The driver and passengers were not injured. The vehicle belongs to a private transportation company.

Two more people were injured as a result of a hostile drone attack in Dniprovskyi district of the city. Men aged 37 and 39 sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. They are currently in hospital, undergoing further examination.

A 67-year-old woman who suffered as a result of hostile shelling in Kherson around 14.30 turned to doctors. Doctors diagnosed a mine-blast injury. The victim is currently undergoing further examination.

The third victim of Russian terrorists in Kherson today. Another person died as a result of the recent shelling of the Central district by Russian occupation forces. The person is currently being identified. Our condolences to the families and friends of all those killed by the racists.

A 70-year-old woman who was injured as a result of enemy shelling of the city's central district around 15.30 was hospitalized. She has contusion, explosive and closed head injuries. At the time of the attack, the victim was indoors.

Updated information

Around 18:00, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko reported that the number of dead in Kherson had increased to three due to Russian shelling, and 9 wounded were also reported.

"As of this hour, we know about 3 dead and 9 wounded due to the shelling of our community by the Russian occupation forces," Mrochko said.

As a reminder, in the morning, Russian occupiers attacked a car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone: a man inside was killed.