Having 1,000 km wide front, it is ineffective to micromanage, descending to manual control of companies and battalions - Prokopenko

The commander of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel Denys Prokopenko (Redis), wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The military officer noted that the enemy has been using its advantages to good effect from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion to the present day. One of these advantages, according to Redis, is the concept of forming, supplying, training and managing units of operational and tactical and operational and strategic levels, which allows the command of enemy divisions and armies to prepare and subsequently manage their regular units in combat more effectively and confidently.

"The enemy has been using its advantages to good effect from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion to the present day. One of them is not in the planning and use of troops, as I do not consider the tactics of the Russian Federation to be bright in terms of operational art (with such human resources and military equipment, you can fight much more effectively), it is exclusively of an organisational nature, namely the concept of formation, provision, training and management of units of operational-tactical and operational-strategic levels, which allows the command of enemy divisions and armies to prepare and subsequently manage their regular units in combat more effectively and confidently than our commanders.

According to him, every day the commanders of the largest tactical unit face problems with the units they have attached, and instead give their regular companies or battalions to other brigades, which in most cases leads to the problems mentioned above.

"With a frontline of more than 1,000 kilometres, it is rather pointless and inefficient to engage in micromanagement, descending to manual control of companies and battalions," Prokopenko said.

Redis adds that the enemy, on the contrary, organises command and control at the level of divisions, corps and armies, which makes it easier for them to plan and use troops, knowing their potential and real capabilities.

"As for the units of the National Guard, I can confidently say that there are three brigades in the Guard that are currently holding the defence lines entrusted to them in the hot spots of the frontline (of course, not without attached forces) due to their combat experience and their own capabilities. The rest of the brigades with this approach will never acquire this capability, because they are attached forces, which, as a rule, most commanders do not take into account," the military said.