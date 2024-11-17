Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 11990 Russian invaders and 1731 units of enemy equipment in week - Pavliuk. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week of November 11-17, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 11990 Russian invaders and 1731 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

This was announced by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"During the week of November 10-17, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 11990 personnel," the commander said.

In addition, Russian troops' weapons and military equipment suffered significant losses.

In particular, over the past week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed:

101 enemy tanks;

295 armored combat vehicles;

276 enemy artillery systems;

seven multiple launch rocket systems;

three air defense systems of the occupiers, 638 units of vehicles and 49 units of Russian special equipment.

The Defense Forces also destroyed 7 enemy missiles and 355 UAVs (excluding combat operations on November 17).