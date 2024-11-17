Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assault, destroyed 2 armored personnel carriers, killed 12 occupiers and captured 2 more. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk direction, border guards repelled an enemy assault. Russian troops with two infantry units tried to storm the position held by the Kramatorsk border guard detachment.

The enemy conducted artillery preparation with heavy 120-mm mortars. Then, with the fire support of two infantry fighting vehicles, the occupiers launched an assault from the front and from the left flank.

The State Border Guard Service soldiers fought a fierce battle for more than two hours. With the help of aerial reconnaissance and colleagues from neighbouring positions, the border guards destroyed two armoured personnel carriers, and only two occupants remained alive, who were taken prisoner, Censor.NET reports.

The remaining 12 stormtroopers were eliminated by the soldiers of the Kramatorsk border guard detachment.

