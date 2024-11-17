Russian troops shell Hlushkivka village in Kupiansk region, 1 person killed - prosecutor’s office

On November 17, around 5:00, Russian troops fired on the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A 61-year-old woman was killed in the shelling. A man of 84 years old was wounded.

In addition, private households were damaged.

