Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine - NPC Ukrenergo
On 18 November, Ukraine will introduce electricity consumption restrictions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Ukrenergo.
The two outage phases will operate simultaneously from 6:00 to 22:00.
"The reason for the temporary return of restrictions is the damage to power facilities during today's massive missile and drone attack. Power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of the accident in order to return the equipment damaged by the enemy to operation as soon as possible," Ukrenergo said.
