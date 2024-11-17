ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9126 visitors online
News
8 149 57

Enemy is attacking electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine - Halushchenko

Удари по енергетиці 17 листопада

The Russian invaders have launched a massive attack on the power system.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

"Another massive attack on the power system is underway. The enemy is attacking electricity generation and transmission facilities across Ukraine," the statement said.

Halushchenko noted that the transmission system operator has urgently introduced emergency power outages.

"Wherever possible, rescuers and power engineers are already working to eliminate the consequences," the minister added.

Read also on Censor.NET: In Kyiv, Kyiv region, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy: emergency power cuts are applied

Author: 

shoot out (12893) energy (560) Halushchenko (85) energy outages (164)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 