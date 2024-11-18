Zelenskyy on Russia’s attack on Odesa: After calls to Putin, Russia showed that it is only interested in war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the missile attack by Russian troops on a residential area of Odesa.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A ballistic missile strike by Russian terrorists in Odesa, in a residential area. It hit a parking lot. An apartment building, a university, and an administrative building were damaged. As of now, we know about 8 dead people. My condolences to the families and friends. Almost two dozen more people were injured. All necessary forces are involved to help everyone who needs it," the statement said.

According to the president, these are not random, but demonstrative strikes.

"After calls and meetings with Putin, after all the false gossip in the media about the alleged 'refraining' from strikes. Russia shows what it is really interested in: only war. And this signal should be heard in all parts of the world, from the halls where members of the G20 meet to all the capitals of the world," he emphasized.

Shelling of Odesa on November 18

