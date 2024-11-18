ENG
Zelenskyy arrives in Pokrovsk: visits soldiers of 25th Separate Airborne Brigade. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the location of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslavska Brigade in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, he reported this on Telegram.

"I talked to the defenders and gave them awards. This is a tense area. Only thanks to the strength of the soldiers, the East is not completely occupied by Russia. The enemy receives a response every day," the Head of State noted.

