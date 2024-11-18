ENG
Ukraine’s strikes with ATACMS missiles will mean direct participation of US and its satellites in war - RF MFA

Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles to attack Russian territory would mean "direct participation of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia."

According to Censor.NET, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this in a commentary.

Zakharova said that this decision would also mean an alleged "radical change in the essence and nature of the conflict."

"In this case, Russia's response will be adequate and tangible," the spokeswoman said.

Zakharova also emphasized that it is not yet known whether the information about US President Joe Biden's alleged permission for Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory with long-range ATACMS missiles is based on official sources.

Дозвіл на удари по території РФ

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to fire long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's authorization to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.

