Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia and region
On the evening of Monday, November 18, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia and the region during an air raid alert.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region," the official said at 8:51 pm.
Suspilne also reported a series of explosions in Zaporizhzhia itself.
Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported enemy strike UAVs in the Zaporizhzhia area.
"Zaporizhzhia - enemy UAVs in the city area.
Stay in shelters!", the air force warned at 8:49 pm.
