Explosions rang out in Dnipro: RF attacked Dniprovskyi region (updated)

Explosions rang out in Dnipro during an alarm, and a high-speed target was reported.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of a high-speed target on the city.

Later, Suspilne correspondents reported explosions in Dnipro.

The head of the RMA, Lysak, said that the occupiers had attacked Dniprovskyi district.

"The infrastructure was damaged. We are now clarifying all the details," he added.

