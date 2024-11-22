Russian Federation hit Dnipro with "Rubezh" missile, not claimed "Oreshnik" - FT

Russia attacked Dnipro on 21 November with an RS-26 "Rubezh" intercontinental ballistic missile.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Financial Times.

A senior Ukrainian military official said that Russia hit the city of Dnipro with the RS-26 "Rubezh" missile, not the "Oreshnik" missile, as Russian dictator Putin had said.

The missile has a range of up to 6,000 km.

Read more: US helped Ukraine prepare for Russian launch of experimental ballistic missile - White House

Russia fires ballistic missile against Ukraine

On 21 November 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile strike.

At the same time, the West has not yet confirmed such use.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia had used a new missile.

The EU said that Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine is yet another escalation by the Kremlin and shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of holding peace talks, but is playing a "nuclear adventure".

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile, "Oreshnik", on 21 November, hitting the Dnipro River.

The Kremlin said that Russia had warned the US about the launch of "Oreshnik" missile 30 minutes before the strike on Ukraine.

On 26 November, the NATO-Ukraine Council meets due to Russia's first use of an experimental ballistic missile to strike Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy on ballistic missile strike: Today Putin admitted that he has taken second step this year to expand this war