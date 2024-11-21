Zelenskyy on ballistic missile strike: Today Putin admitted that he has taken second step this year to expand this war

With the ballistic missile strike on the Dnipro, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin admitted that he had taken the second step this year to escalate, to expand this war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, Putin admitted that he had taken the second step this year towards escalation, towards the expansion of this war. A new ballistic missile was used. Putin hit our city of Dnipro, one of the largest cities in Ukraine. This is a clear and serious increase in the scale and brutality of this war, a cynical violation of the UN Charter by Russia. And let me emphasize: this is Russia's second step towards escalation in a year. The first such step was the involvement of North Korea in the war against Ukraine - a contingent of at least 11,000 soldiers.

Putin has taken both of these steps, ignoring everyone in the world who is calling for the war not to be expanded. He doesn't care what China, Brazil, European countries, America, and all the other countries in the world are calling for. Putin is the only one who started this war, an absolutely unprovoked war, and who is doing everything to keep the war going for more than a thousand days.

Read more: Top DPRK general wounded in recent Ukrainian strike in Kursk region - WSJ

Today's ballistic missile against Ukraine is yet another proof that Russia definitely does not want peace. And Putin is lying when he says that Ukraine's alleged use of long-range weapons is somehow a new step. This is not the first time we have used these weapons. And we have every right to do so under international law; our right to self-defense is the same as that of any other nation. And when Russian missiles are hitting our cities, when Iranian Shahedin are attacking Ukraine every night, when North Korean troops are deployed on our border, Putin is not only making the war longer, he is simply spitting in the face of those in the world who really want peace to be restored.

The world must react to this. Right now, there is no strong reaction from the world. Putin is very sensitive to this. He is testing you, dear partners. It is obvious to everyone who is the only culprit in this war, who started this war on February 24 and is investing all his resources in making sure that the war continues. It must be stopped. If there is no tough reaction to Russia's actions, it means that they see that it is possible. This is what Putin is doing.

Read more: Peskov: RF warned US about launch of Oreshnik missile 30 minutes before strike on Ukraine

We need to make Putin feel the cost of his sick ambitions.

We need to react. We need to put pressure. We need to force Russia to a real peace, which is possible only through force. Otherwise, there will be endless Russian attacks, threats and destabilization, and not only against Ukraine.

Real peace is worth acting for. We must act.

Thank you to everyone who helps!" Zelenskyy wrote.

Read more: Ukraine is already using UN and NATO mechanisms due to Russia’s use of intercontinental weapons, - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi