A high-ranking North Korean general was wounded during a recent strike by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

A Western official told the publication that a high-ranking North Korean general was wounded during a recent Ukrainian strike near Kursk.

This is the first time that Western officials have confirmed that a senior North Korean military officer was "a victim of the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict."

The White House warned that North Korean troops in Kursk would be "fair game" for Ukrainian troops, the newspaper added.

Earlier, it became known that the DPRK troops who arrived to help the ruscists were commanded by Brigadier General Kim Yong Bok. He is one of the ten most senior military officers in his country.

The Pentagon confirmed the presence of about 11 thousand North Korean troops in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation as of November 19.

Earlier, we reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time attacked military targets in Russia with British Storm Shadow missiles.