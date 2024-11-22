Because of "Oreshnik" strike on Dnipro: NATO-Ukraine Council to meet on 26 November

On 26 November, the NATO-Ukraine Council will meet due to the first use of an experimental ballistic missile by the Russian Federation to strike Ukraine.

The meeting is convened at the initiative of Ukraine. They will discuss Russia's use of a medium-range ballistic missile against Dnipro, which the Kremlin ruler presented as an experimental "Oreshnik" missile, based on the older "Rubezh" ICBM, which is a potential carrier of a nuclear warhead.

Russia fires ballistic missile against Ukraine

On 21 November 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile strike.

At the same time, the West has not yet confirmed such use.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia had used a new missile.

The EU said that Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine is yet another escalation by the Kremlin and shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of holding peace talks, but is playing a "nuclear adventure".

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile, "Oreshnik", on 21 November, hitting Dnipro.

The spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia had warned the US about the launch of "Oreshnik" missile 30 minutes before the strike on Ukraine.

