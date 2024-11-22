November 21 The Pentagon confirms Russia's use of an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile, "Oreshnik", against Ukraine.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"I can confirm that Russia has indeed launched an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile. It was based on the Russian model of the RS-26 'Rubezh' intercontinental ballistic missile," Singh said.

She also added that the United States "was briefed before the missile launch through nuclear risk reduction channels".

Russia fires ballistic missile against Ukraine

On 21 November 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile strike.

At the same time, the West has not yet confirmed such use.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia had used a new missile.

The EU said that Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine is yet another escalation by the Kremlin and shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of holding peace talks, but is playing a "nuclear adventure".

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile, "Oreshnik", on 21 November, hitting the Dnipro River.

The spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia had warned the US about the launch of "Oreshnik" missile 30 minutes before the strike on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that by launching a ballistic missile at Dnipro, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin recognised that he had taken the second step this year towards escalation, towards the expansion of this war.

