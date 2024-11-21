US helped Ukraine prepare for Russian launch of experimental ballistic missile - White House

The United States informed Ukraine and its partners about the launch of the Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile Oreshnik to help them prepare for it.

This was stated on Thursday by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"So, obviously, we are aware of Russia's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine," the US administration representative said.

She emphasized that Ukrainians have withstood "countless" missile attacks from Russia over the past two years.

"In recent days, we have been briefing Ukrainians and our closest allies and partners to help them prepare," Jean-Pierre said.

She also reminded that the United States has provided hundreds of Patriot and AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense. Many of them have already been delivered, and the delivery of additional air defense missiles is ongoing.

In addition, the White House spokesperson confirmed that the United States sees no reason to change its nuclear deterrence policy in light of Russia's recent statements and actions.

Russia uses a ballistic missile against Ukraine

On November 21, 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

At the same time, the West has not yet confirmed this use.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia had used a new missile.

The EU says that Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine is another escalation by the Kremlin and shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of holding peace talks but is playing a "nuclear gambit."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says that Russia tested an intermediate-range Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting the Dnipro.